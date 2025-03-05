Fantasy Soccer
Leandro Trossard headshot

Leandro Trossard News: Scores goal in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Trossard scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 7-1 win against PSV Eindhoven.

Trossard scored shortly after halftime following an assist from Riccardo Calafiori against PSV in the Champions League. This marked his first goal since mid-January. The Belgian forward now has six goals in 36 appearances across all competitions this season, a noticeable dip in his impact compared to last season. He will look to build on this performance to regain confidence and contribute more goals in upcoming fixtures against Manchester United on Sunday and the second leg against PSV on Wednesday.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
