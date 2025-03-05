Leandro Trossard News: Scores goal in victory

Trossard scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 7-1 win against PSV Eindhoven.

Trossard scored shortly after halftime following an assist from Riccardo Calafiori against PSV in the Champions League. This marked his first goal since mid-January. The Belgian forward now has six goals in 36 appearances across all competitions this season, a noticeable dip in his impact compared to last season. He will look to build on this performance to regain confidence and contribute more goals in upcoming fixtures against Manchester United on Sunday and the second leg against PSV on Wednesday.