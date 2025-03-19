Leandro Trossard News: Sends three crosses

Trossard recorded three shots (zero on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Chelsea.

Trossard has seen consistent playing time for Arsenal, starting the last 10 PL matches in row. In that span, the winger had scored a goal with three assists while completing 42 crosses (eight accurate), and 16 chances created for an average of about 2.5 crosses per contest.