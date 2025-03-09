Leandro Trossard News: Six shots versus Manchester United

Trossard registered six shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Trossard logged six shots in Sunday's draw, tied for his most in a match this season, however he put just one on target. He added multiple chances created for the third match in a row. He also won two tackles and won four duels in his full 90 minutes of action.