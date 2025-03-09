Fantasy Soccer
Leandro Trossard headshot

Leandro Trossard News: Six shots versus Manchester United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Trossard registered six shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Trossard logged six shots in Sunday's draw, tied for his most in a match this season, however he put just one on target. He added multiple chances created for the third match in a row. He also won two tackles and won four duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
