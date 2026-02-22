Leandro Trossard headshot

Leandro Trossard News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Trossard (head) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Tottenham.

Troassrd is fit and ready to play Sunday, already starting immediately after the injury. He should remain more of a rotational option once the team is fully fit and has everyone available, splitting time with Noni Madueke andGabriel Martinelli.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leandro Trossard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Leandro Trossard See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW26
SOC
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW26
Author Image
Luke Atzert
11 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 26
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
13 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago