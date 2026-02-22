Leandro Trossard News: Starting Sunday
Trossard (head) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Tottenham.
Troassrd is fit and ready to play Sunday, already starting immediately after the injury. He should remain more of a rotational option once the team is fully fit and has everyone available, splitting time with Noni Madueke andGabriel Martinelli.
