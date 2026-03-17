Leandro Trossard News: Starting versus Leverkusen
Trossard (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen.
Trossard is fully healthy following a two-week absence, taking Gabriel Martinelli's place on the left wing. This makes Trossard a solid fantasy option as he could produce offensive stats, although he has gone seven straight games without a goal or assist in all competitions.
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