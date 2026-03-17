Leandro Trossard headshot

Leandro Trossard News: Starting versus Leverkusen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Trossard (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen.

Trossard is fully healthy following a two-week absence, taking Gabriel Martinelli's place on the left wing. This makes Trossard a solid fantasy option as he could produce offensive stats, although he has gone seven straight games without a goal or assist in all competitions.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
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