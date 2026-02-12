Leandro Trossard headshot

Leandro Trossard News: Starting vs. Brentford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Trossard (calf) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Brentford.

Trossard was deemed a late call for this matchup against the Bees, but the Belgian winger will get the nod on the left side of the attack. He'll start alongside Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres in the front three.

Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
More Stats & News
