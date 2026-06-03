Lee Han-Beom News: Recent presence in defense

Han-Beom will represent South Korea and should be in contention for starts in the back line at the 2026 World Cup.

Han-Beom has steadily gained experience at both club and international level, emerging as one of South Korea's more promising defensive options. The center-back featured in the UEFA Europa League with Midtjylland, where his physical presence and aerial ability helped him handle tougher attacking opposition in continental competition, leading to an output of 40 clearances in 505 minutes of play. He has also continued breaking into the senior national team setup, where he has contributed in multiple defensive stats across six appearances, adding power to a back line that values composure in possession and defensive organization. While his fantasy upside may rely more on clearances, interceptions and clean-sheet potential than attacking returns, his growing role could make him a useful option in favorable matchups.