Lee Jae-Sung Injury: Absent due to toe injury

Lee was excluded from the squad to face Strasbourg in Conference League action after missing Wednesday's training session because of a toe injury, the team reported Thursday.

Lee could be at serious risk of seeing his 24-game starting streak in league play come to an end, although the full severity of his issue is unknown. This loss reduces the team's offensive midfield power, with the South Korean's six Bundesliga direct contributions currently ranking second on the squad. Sota Kawasaki might play a bigger role for as long as the key starter remains out.