Lee Jae-Sung Injury: Could miss rest of season

Lee (toe) was absent from team training for around three weeks and is at risk of missing the remainder of the season, according to Allgemeinen Zeitung.

Lee had been given a three-week recovery timeline after being diagnosed with a small toe fracture in early April, but his continued absence from training suggests he has not yet been able to handle the intensity of sessions on the pitch. With only a handful of matches remaining in the Bundesliga season, the window for him to feature again is closing fast, and Mainz will not push him back before he is genuinely ready given the severity of the original diagnosis. Nadiem Amiri and Paul Nebel are expected to continue covering his role in midfield for the final stretch of the campaign if he can't return.