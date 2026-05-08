Lee Jae-Sung Injury: Late call for Berlin match

Lee (toe) is a late call for Sunday's match against Union Berlin, according to manager Urs Fischer. "Jae-sung has come through all the sessions well and hasn't had any issues. We've still got one more training session before the game, and then we'll decide whether he's ready to feature on Sunday."

Lee is the only player waiting on testing for Sunday's match, as he has continued to train but is not yet deemed fit. The club will give him time to train Saturday before making a final call, leaving him as a true game-time decision. He started in all 26 appearances while scoring four goals and two assists before the injury, so there is a slight chance he starts immediately if deemed fit.