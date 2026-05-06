Lee Jae-Sung Injury: Returns to partial training

Jae-Sung (toe) participated in partial team training for the first time Wednesday, joining his teammates for running and passing exercises after fracturing a toe in early April, according to the club.

Jae-Sung's return to partial training is an encouraging development after missing the last four Bundesliga fixtures with the toe fracture. The 33-year-old South Korean midfielder did not take part in the final training matches during the session, suggesting he is not yet ready for full contact work. Whether he can increase his workload over the coming days will determine if he becomes an option for the home fixture against Union Berlin. Nadiem Amiri and Paul Nebel are expected to continue covering his role in midfield until he is fully cleared to return.