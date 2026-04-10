Lee Jae-Sung Injury: Set to miss three weeks

Lee was diagnosed with a small toe fracture and is expected to miss around three weeks, according to sporting director Niko Bungert, per Allgemeinen Zeitung. "He has suffered a small fracture in his toe. The first small hope is that he can perhaps start again in three weeks."

Lee had already missed the Conference League quarterfinal first leg against Strasbourg before the diagnosis was confirmed, and his absence is a significant blow for Mainz heading into the final stretch of the season. The South Korean has been one of their most important midfield pieces this campaign, and coach Urs Fischer acknowledged the mounting injury frustration, noting the team seems cursed with absences right now. Sota Kawasaki and William Boving are the most likely candidates to absorb larger roles in the midfield until Lee and Nadiem Amiri (heel) are back up to speed.