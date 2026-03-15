Lee Jae-Sung News: Goals in two straight
Lee scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) and crossing twice inaccurately during Sunday's 2-0 win over Werder Bremen.
Lee scored Mainz's second goal in the 52nd minute while leading his side with three shots. The attacker has goals in two straight matches to go along with six shots, a chance created and eight crosses over that stretch.
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