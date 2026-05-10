Lee Jae-Sung headshot

Lee Jae-Sung News: Named to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Lee (toe) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Union Berlin.

Lee is back in the team sheet Sunday following some testing, as the forward earns a spot on the bench. He will be keen on a return to the starting XI in the season finale, starting in all 26 of his appearances while recording four goals and two assists.

Lee Jae-Sung
FSV Mainz 05
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