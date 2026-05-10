Lee Jae-Sung News: Named to bench
Lee (toe) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Union Berlin.
Lee is back in the team sheet Sunday following some testing, as the forward earns a spot on the bench. He will be keen on a return to the starting XI in the season finale, starting in all 26 of his appearances while recording four goals and two assists.
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