Lee Jae-Sung News: Nets opener on Saturday
Jae-Sung scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart.
Jae-Sung netted the opener from close range, assisted by Danny da Costa. Jae-Sung recorded 20 passes and also made two clearances, two interceptions, one block and one tackle. He has now registered five goal contributions this campaign in 23 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lee Jae-Sung See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lee Jae-Sung See More