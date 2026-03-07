Lee Jae-Sung News: Nets opener on Saturday

Jae-Sung scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart.

Jae-Sung netted the opener from close range, assisted by Danny da Costa. Jae-Sung recorded 20 passes and also made two clearances, two interceptions, one block and one tackle. He has now registered five goal contributions this campaign in 23 games.