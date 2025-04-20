Lee Jae-Sung News: Scores club's opener

Lee scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Lee was the first Mainz player to find the scoresheet Saturday, with the forward scoring in the 37th minute to equalize the match for the first time. This was his first goal in some time, with his last coming Feb. 22. He now has seven goals and five assists in 29 appearances this season.