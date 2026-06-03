Lee Jae-Sung News: Valuable rotational option

Jae-Sung has been named in South Korea's squad for the World Cup and is in contention for minutes after playing a backup role in the last friendly games.

Jae-Sung was in and out of the starting lineup for his country in recent international matches, but he remains one of the squad's most experienced midfielders and should still play a role in the tournament. The veteran is capable of operating in multiple midfield positions while providing creativity between the lines, so he may contend with Kim Jin-Gyu and Lee Kang-In for playing time in holding midfield and No. 10 spots, respectively. The Mainz player can also contribute on set pieces, giving him additional fantasy appeal beyond open-play production. His versatility and experience make him a useful option even if he doesn't start every match. He was an important element of the team's offense in the qualifying rounds, tallying five goals and two assists across 14 matches played.