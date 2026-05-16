Lee Kang-in Injury: Back available for season finale

Lee (ankle) has been cleared and is available for Sunday's season finale derby against Paris FC, according to the club.

Lee had been ruled out of Wednesday's clash against Lens after taking a knock to his left ankle during the Brest match, with the club keeping him working in the gym as a precaution. His swift recovery is a welcome boost for PSG heading into the final fixture of the season, with the South Korean playmaker pushing to regain his role in the attack rotation for what promises to be a lively derby occasion.