Lee Kang-in headshot

Lee Kang-in Injury: Dealing with ankle knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Lee took a knock to his left ankle during the match against Brest and will spend the coming days working in the gym, ruling him out of Wednesday's clash against Lens, according to the club.

Lee will hope to recover in time for Sunday's derby against Paris FC, with the club managing his condition carefully rather than risking any aggravation of the ankle issue. The South Korean playmaker is an important creative presence in PSG's attack rotation and the club will monitor his progress over the coming days before making a final call on his derby availability for the season finale.

Lee Kang-in
Paris Saint-Germain
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