Lee Kang-in News: Strong threat for South Korea

Lee should serve as one of South Korea's primary attacking assets following his call-up to the 2026 World Cup.

Lee saw limited starting opportunities with his club but still featured in 37 matches (18 starts) across Ligue 1 and UCL play for the reigning European champions. His technical quality and ability to create chances make him one of South Korea's most dangerous players near the opposing goal. He and Son Heung-Min should shoulder much of the offensive burden for the national team while potentially splitting responsibilities on corners and free kicks. The combination of playmaking and set-piece involvement gives Lee considerable fantasy upside as part of a side that could generate decent attacking volume during a rather favorable group stage run. The playmaker has assisted in three of his last seven international friendlies.