Leif Davis Injury: Back in training

Davis (undisclosed) trained Friday and could be an option against Tottenham, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "Both Sam and Leif have trained today, while Sammie Szmodics trained today as well. They are all available for the squad,"

Davis got back in full training ahead of Saturday's clash and should be an option. The left-back is the top option in the team whenever fit, and will likely be in for the full 90 if deemed fit. Davis has missed just one Premier League match all season going the full 90 almost every week.