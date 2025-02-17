Leif Davis Injury: Late scratch Friday

Davis was expected to be available but picked up a minor injury on Friday ahead of Saturday's clash with Aston Villa, coach Kieran McKenna confirmed in a press conference. "Leif was a really late one yesterday, so Conor Townsend had to come in at late notice. I won't go into too much medical stuff with Leif, but, again, it's a minor injury."

Davis suffered a minor injury the day before the game and was forced to miss the match. This injury is expected to be minor and could make him available for the next contest unless further updates suggest otherwise. If so, Conor Townsend will likely start a third consecutive game as the left-back.