Leif Davis Injury: Out due to leg injury

Davis was not included in the team sheet for Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Bournemouth due to a leg injury that still needs to be assessed, coach Kieran McKenna confirmed in a press conference, according to the East Anglian Daily Times. "Leif has a bit of a strange one and is still being assessed on what exactly it is and the timescale."

Davis is still being assessed due to a leg injury that ruled him out of Wednesday's game. The extent of his injury remains unknown, and his timeline for return will likely be determined after these assessments. His absence is a significant blow for Ipswich, as he has been the regular starter at left-back this season. Conor Townsend will take on that role until Davis is fully fit.