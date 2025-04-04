Fantasy Soccer
Leif Davis Injury: Uncertain Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Davis (leg) is uncertain for Saturday's clash with Wolves, according to manager Kieran McKenna. "It was a physical game, we've got players coming back from injury, so it's going to be late judgments on how everyone is tomorrow and then we'll make our final decisions."

Davis suffered a leg injury ahead of a Wednesday clash with Bournemouth. The left-back is a crucial part of the starting XI whenever fit and is tough to replace, especially with how much he does going forward. Conor Townsend got the start and provided an assist against Bournemouth with Davis injured.

Leif Davis
Ipswich Town
