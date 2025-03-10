Leif Davis News: Leads team in attempted crosses

Davis had one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Davis whipped in a team-high nine crosses (two accurate) over his 90 minutes of play Saturday as Ipswich Town fell in a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace. Over his last three appearances (three starts), the full-back has attempted 23 crosses (three accurate) and created seven chances. Davis has made 27 appearances (27 starts) through Ipswich Town's 28 Premier League fixtures while scoring once and supplying two assists.