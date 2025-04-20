Leif Davis News: Sees red Sunday

Davis was shown a straight red card in the 32nd minute of Sunday's match against Arsenal.

Davis would be given his marching orders Sunday, with the defender given a red card after a challenge on Bukayo Saka. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter at left-back when fit. He will be suspended for their match against Newcastle on April 26 and will return on May 3rd against Everton, with Conor Townsend as a likely replacement while out.