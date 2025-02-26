Fantasy Soccer
Leif Davis headshot

Leif Davis News: Solid match during return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Davis registered three chances created, four tackles (two won) and seven crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 4-1 win over Tottenham.

Davis was back on the field Saturday following his injury, starting immediately and seeing the full 90 minutes of play. He has a solid time on the field, getting it done on both sides of the ball Saturday. He would end up with four tackles and two interceptions in the defense to go along with three chances created and seven crosses in the attack.

Leif Davis
Ipswich Town
