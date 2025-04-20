Leif Davis News: Suspended three games

Davis was shown a straight red card in the 32nd minute of Sunday's match against Arsenal and is set to serve a three-match suspension, according to the league.

Davis would be given his marching orders Sunday, with the defender given a red card after a challenge on Bukayo Saka. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter at left-back when fit. He will be suspended for their next three matches and will return on May. 18. against Leicester, with Conor Townsend as a likely replacement while out.