Lenin Rodriguez News: No longer suspended

Rodriguez has cleared his Liga MX suspension after missing the week 12 matchup versus Toluca.

Rodriguez made seven consecutive starts before accumulating five yellow cards, but he was filling in for Elias Montiel, who is now back from a hamstring injury and would be expected to get the nod sooner or later. If Rodriguez still gets a few chances to produce this season, he'll aim to improve on his tallies of four shots, 23 tackles, five clearances and five chances created over eight Clausura games.