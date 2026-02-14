Lenin Rodriguez headshot

Lenin Rodriguez News: Retains starting spot after injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Rodriguez (undisclosed) has been included in Tuzos' starting XI for Saturday's game versus Atlas.

Rodriguez picked up a minor knock in his previous outing, but it wasn't enough to sideline him. This will be his third Liga MX game following his debut in the Clausura 2026 tournament, and it remains to be seen how much of an offensive impact he can make from a central midfield role. His presence leaves all of Victor Alfonso Guzman, Luis Quinones and Juan Sigala on the bench for now.

