Lenin Rodriguez News: Suspended for card accumulation

Rodriguez is ineligible for one game after receiving his fifth yellow card of the campaign in Saturday's draw against Atletico San Luis, according to the FMF official website.

Rodriguez won't play in the week 12 meeting with Toluca and could return to face Cruz Azul after the international break. He has served as a central midfielder in Elias Montiel's (hamstring) absence, but with the next game likely coming too soon for Montiel, both Victor Alfonso Guzman and Alan Bautista are now the fittest alternatives to cover for the suspended player.