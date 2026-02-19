Lennard Maloney headshot

Lennard Maloney Injury: Clears illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Maloney (illness) was back in team training this week and is an option for Friday's clash against Hamburger, according to Allgemeine Zeitung.

Maloney missed the last matchup against Dortmund due to illness, but the versatile midfielder returned to full team training this week and is in the mix for Friday's clash against Hamburger SV. He has mostly operated as a depth piece since mid December, and now that he is back available, he is expected to slide right back into that bench role moving forward.

Lennard Maloney
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lennard Maloney See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lennard Maloney See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023