Lennard Maloney Injury: Clears illness

Maloney missed the last matchup against Dortmund due to illness, but the versatile midfielder returned to full team training this week and is in the mix for Friday's clash against Hamburger SV. He has mostly operated as a depth piece since mid December, and now that he is back available, he is expected to slide right back into that bench role moving forward.