Lennart Karl Injury: Aiming return against PSG

Karl (hamstring) completed his first ball work session Monday, just 11 days after suffering the muscle fiber tear, and is targeting a return for next Tuesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against PSG, according to BILD.

Karl was put through a 30-minute individual session with the ball at Sabener Strasse on Bayern's rest day, dribbling through mini cones and completing runs at various speeds alongside stabilization exercises, with his rehabilitation progress raising hopes of a return to the squad within eight days. The youngster is a crucial backup option at the number 10 position for manager Vincent Kompany, particularly with Serge Gnabry (adductor) now sidelined for approximately three months and Jamal Musiala still not at full capacity following his return from an ankle surgery. Getting Karl back for the PSG double header would give Bayern a vital alternative to Raphael Guerreiro in the playmaker role as they push for a historic European final.