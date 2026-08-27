Lennart Karl Injury: Available for Bundesliga opener

Karl (thigh) is available for Friday's Bundesliga opener against Stuttgart following his lengthy injury absence, according to coach Vincent Kompany. "Lennart Karl is back. How big his role can be tomorrow, we'll have to wait and see."

Karl has recovered from the thigh muscle tear and subsequent setback that kept him sidelined for an extended period, putting him back in contention for the Bundesliga opener. The 18-year-old could see his first competitive minutes since returning, though coach Vincent Kompany's comments suggest his workload may initially be limited following the lengthy absence. His role Friday remains uncertain as Bayern assess how much action he is ready to handle.