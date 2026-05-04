Lennart Karl Injury: Back in team training

Karl (hamstring) returned to full team training Monday and is targeting a bench role for Wednesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against PSG, with positive signals emerging from training sessions, the club posted.

Karl had been sidelined for three weeks with a muscle fiber tear in his thigh and was eased back into the group ahead of the Heidenheim fixture before fully rejoining the squad at the start of the new week. The young attacking midfielder is expected to be available as a substitute option against PSG if his progression continues without any setbacks, with a larger role potentially on the cards for the subsequent Bundesliga clash at Wolfsburg if he gets minutes in the European fixture. Bayern will manage his return carefully given his age and the nature of the injury.