Lennart Karl Injury: Fit for return

Karl (hamstring) is an option for Wednesday's match against PSG, according to manager Vincent Kompany. "The first good news is that everyone except Serge is fit and available."

Karl has been in team training this week, and that is enough for the attacker to return after missing the last month of action. This is good news for the young attacker as he will hope for a moment to shine in UCL play, although it will probably have to come from the bench. He is likely to start on the bench as Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz see the start in the attacking portion of the midfield, but his return does give the club a dangerous weapon from the bench.