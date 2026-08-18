Lennart Karl Injury: Nears full return to training

Karl (thigh) took part in Bayern Munich's public training session Monday during the club's Allianz Team Day, building on partial sessions with the group last week, according to kicker.

Karl made progress and was actively involved in the exercises, though like Serge Gnabry, he sat out the second part of the session as the club continues to carefully build up his workload following injury. The 18-year-old suffered a muscle tear in his left thigh just before the World Cup, an injury that forced him to miss the tournament entirely, and has since worked his way back through running drills and individual ball work. Karl is expected to continue increasing his training load in stages before a full return to team sessions. His steady progress points toward being closer to full availability in the coming weeks.