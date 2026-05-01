Lennart Karl Injury: Not available yet

Karl (hamstring) will not feature in Saturday's clash against Heidenheim but could be an option for Wednesday's Champions League semifinal second leg against PSG, according to coach Vincent Kompany. "Lennart will not yet be involved tomorrow. Maybe then against Paris. But we're remaining cautious with his situation."

Karl had been targeting a return for the first leg against PSG before missing the final training session ahead of that fixture, and his absence against Heidenheim is another frustrating setback in his recovery from a hamstring muscle fiber tear. The young playmaker is a key alternative option at number 10 for Bayern and coach Vincent Kompany clearly wants him available for the European stage, though the cautious approach signals the club will not push him back before he is genuinely ready. Wednesday's second leg at the Allianz Arena represents the next realistic target for his return.