Lennart Karl Injury: Not yet ready for Supercup

Karl (thigh) is still not an option for Saturday's Supercup against Borussia Dortmund due to his thigh muscle tear, according to coach Vincent Kompany. "Lenny and Serge are not involved."

Karl had suffered the tear in his left thigh just before the World Cup, an injury that forced him to miss the tournament entirely, and while he'd been building his workload back up in stages through running drills and partial team sessions in recent weeks, this update confirms he isn't quite there yet for a competitive return. Serge Gnabry is similarly unavailable as he continues recovering from an adductor tear, leaving Bayern without both attacking options for the season curtain raiser against Dortmund.