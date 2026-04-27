Lennart Karl Injury: Remains out against PSG

Karl (hamstring) was not included in the squad for Tuesday's Champions League semifinal first leg against PSG after missing Monday's final training session, according to the club.

Karl completed individual running work alongside Tom Bischof on Monday morning as part of his ongoing rehabilitation program, but he remains short of the level required to be considered for the matchday squad. The youngster had been targeting a return for the PSG fixture, making his absence a disappointing setback after showing encouraging progress in recent days. Coach Vincent Kompany will need to find alternatives in the attacking midfield role, with the double header against PSG representing one of the most important periods of Bayern Munich's season. His return timeline remains unclear, though the next opportunity to feature would come Saturday against Heidenheim.