Lennart Karl Injury: Suffers hamstring tear
Karl (hamstring) suffered a muscle fiber tear and is sidelined for the time being, according to the club.
Karl picked up a hamstring muscle fiber tear and is now set for a spell on the sidelines while he works his way back. The young playmaker had carved out a bigger role for Bayern this season with Jamal Musiala working his way back from a long-term injury, but the club will now lean fully on their number 10 with the youngster unavailable for the time being. Bayern are expected to take a cautious approach with his recovery given his age and the nature of the injury as the season enters its final stretch.
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