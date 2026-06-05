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Lennart Karl Injury: Suffers injury in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 5, 2026 at 11:43am

Karl suffered an injury in training Friday and his participation in the World Cup could be in doubt, according to head coach Julien Nagelsmann, per Kerry Hau of SkySport. "It doesn't look good. A World Cup withdrawal is not ruled out!"

Karl could be removed from Germany's World Cup roster based on these comments, meaning his chances of starting the opener are all but gone. With Serge Gnabry already out injured, Leroy Sane is next man up for a possible role on the wing. A decision will be made on Karl's status after an MRI. Assuming he'll have to miss multiple matches, in addition to Sane, it could mean more run for players like Maximilian Beier or Jamie Leweling, as well.

Lennart Karl
Bayern Munich
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