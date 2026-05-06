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Lennart Karl News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Karl (hamstring) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against PSG.

Karl was already deemed fit ahead of Wednesday's match, and that earns him a role on the bench. He was on a solid run of play before the injury and will look to earn some time, although they may be cautious to use such a young player coming off an injury in a major match. If he is to appear, expect him to come off the bench in place of an attacking midfielder, possibly replacing Jamal Musiala if he is run into the ground.

Lennart Karl
Bayern Munich
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