Lennart Karl News: Finishes season with assist
Karl had an assist while taking two off target shot, crossing four times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 5-1 win over Koln.
Karl set up Tom Bischof in the 22nd minute assisting Bayern's third goal while tying for the team-high in crosses. The 18-year old caps off his first Bundesliga campaign with 10 goal invovlements, 42 shots and 23 chances created over 26 league appearances.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lennart Karl See More