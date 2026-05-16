Lennart Karl News: Finishes season with assist

Karl had an assist while taking two off target shot, crossing four times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Saturday's 5-1 win over Koln.

Karl set up Tom Bischof in the 22nd minute assisting Bayern's third goal while tying for the team-high in crosses. The 18-year old caps off his first Bundesliga campaign with 10 goal invovlements, 42 shots and 23 chances created over 26 league appearances.