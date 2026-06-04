Lennart Karl News: Making World Cup debut

Karl is debuting for Germany at the World Cup and could be faced with starting time throughout the tournament.

Karl is heading out to North America with Germany as he comes onto the world stage for the first time with the historic German first team. He earned his call-up after proving to be solid with Bayern Munich this campaign, recording five goals and five assists in 26 appearances (16 starts) in his debut season with the club. That has now led him to contend for starting time within the German team, competing with Leroy Sane for time on the flank. With his role a bit in the air, Karl's path for the World Cup isn't clear, as they are unlikely to rely too much on the young attacker at his first World Cup. However, he could still find himself in great spots, especially against a weaker group, potentially leading to a great breakout on the World Stage for the German.