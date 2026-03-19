Lennart Karl News: Scores and assists against Atalnata
Karl scored one goal and assisted once from six shots (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 win versus Atalanta.
Karl filled in for Jamal Musiala (ankle) and helped put Atalanta away in the second half, finding the bottom corner with a low-driven cross-shot and springing Luis Diaz loose with a through ball. He improved to eight goals and five assists in the season. He has fired one or more shots in 19 appearances in a row, totaling 36 attempts (16 accurate) and adding 21 key passes and 22 crosses (four accurate) over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now