Lennart Karl News: Scores and assists against Atalnata

Karl scored one goal and assisted once from six shots (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 win versus Atalanta.

Karl filled in for Jamal Musiala (ankle) and helped put Atalanta away in the second half, finding the bottom corner with a low-driven cross-shot and springing Luis Diaz loose with a through ball. He improved to eight goals and five assists in the season. He has fired one or more shots in 19 appearances in a row, totaling 36 attempts (16 accurate) and adding 21 key passes and 22 crosses (four accurate) over that span.