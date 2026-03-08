Lennart Karl News: Starts, notches goal

Karl assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 4-1 win over Monchengladbach.

Karl would find a spot back in the starting XI after two straight games unused, with the attacker earning an assist in the process when finding Nicolas Jackson in the 79th minute. Karl last earned a goal contribution in league play came five appearances ago, up to seven in 21 appearances, likely to break the double-digit mark this campaign.