Lennart Karl News: Two goal contribution outing

Karl scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over SC Freiburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 100th minute.

Karl was the hero of Saturday's match as he earned two goal contributions in the win, finishing the comeback. He would first find Tom Bischof in the 81st minute for an assist before scoring a clutch goal in the 99th minute to give his club the win. The youngster continues to impress in his first season with the first team, recording five goals and four assists in 24 appearances (15 starts).