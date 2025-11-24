Karl's first-half goal Saturday was the first of six unanswered Bayern Munich goals as they roared back to defeat SC Freiburg 6-2. In addition to his attacking exploits, the teenage sensation contributed three tackles (one won) and one interception to the team's defensive effort across his 71-minute shift. Karl is making the most of his limited opportunities to shine in a crowded and talented attacking unit. Through 11 appearances (four starts) between the Bundesliga and Champions League, Karl has scored three goals and assisted twice.