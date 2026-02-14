Lennart Karl News: Wins penalty in victory

Karl recorded one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Werder Bremen.

Karl replaced the suspended Michael Olise on the right and was involved in the opening goal by winning the penalty converted by Harry Kane. Since the winter break, he has only three goal involvements, falling short of his first-half form, when he scored six goals and provided two assists. With Serge Gnabry now established in the attacking midfield role and Jamal Musiala gradually building his fitness and being eased into the starting lineup step by step, Karl is expected to start less frequently in the coming weeks.